PROSTATE cancer survivor Kevin Flynn says his bravery largely comes from Sons of the West. The Western Bulldogs-led men's health promotion, in many ways, ensured he could enjoy more time with his three young grandchildren. Mr Flynn signed up for the 10-week forum at the urging of his son Michael, who is executive officer for Sports Central, the organisation which leads the Ballarat program. Michael had suggested it would be socially good for him with also an holistic overview to men's health from eating well to not being scared to talk about concerns and to seek advice. "It turned out quite relevant to my health," Mr Flynn said. "During my three years I did Sons of the West, my PSA [prostate-specific antigen] levels jumped up. Twelve months after the last session, they got to a level where I had to do something about it. "My cancer was found reasonably early. The first biopsy didn't show much but 12 months later it did. "...All the information I had been given, I could understand what was going to happen and not be scared about making a correct decision for me - that, I think, was the most important part of the whole program." He had an option. When faced with the cancer, Mr Flynn's urologist (who delivered a talk for Sons of the West in Ballarat) said he could act now or monitor progress a little longer. Mr Flynn said he and his wife were not scared. He was aware of the side-effects, how hard it could be, and they chose to tackle the cancer. " The first thing we did when I found out I had [prostate cancer] was ring Michael and ring my daughter to tell her husband, 'I've got it, anybody can get it, but I'm not going to put my head in the sand'," Mr Flynn said. "You need to have a bit of bravery about you and do something...Sons of the West gave me the bravery to get up and do something about it when many blokes might otherwise say, 'she'll be 'right'. And I probably would have said that and waited a bit longer before acting, too." Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer diagnosed in men, behind skin cancer, and is the third most common cancer death. The focus on prostate cancer in the program is driven by Ted Whitten Foundation, in honour of the Western Bulldogs' great who died with the disease. Mr Flynn's radiation therapy has been deemed a success but he continues to be monitored. Now almost 73 years old and almost retired, Mr Flynn urged other men to stand up and be brave - even just taking a step and joining Sons of the West to be more proactive about their health. IN OTHER NEWS Sons of the West is open to all men aged 18-plus and aims to help empower participants to best look after their health and well-being. The free, 10-week Ballarat program, based at Phoenix P to 12 College in Sebastopol, starts on March 16 and will run on Wednesday nights from 7pm. Register via eventbrite.com.au's Sons of the West Sebastopol page. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

