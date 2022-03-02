news, latest-news,

Although they have one win next to their name from six games, the Greater Western Victoria Rebels girls have shown plenty of improvement with a new list taking to the field this season. For coach David Loader, his side hasn't been far off the mark despite its win-loss ratio in the first-half of the season, but noted the NAB League has improved. READ MORE SPORT: "Probably the biggest thing I've noticed is how much the competition's improved," he said. "I seriously think our side this year is probably, across the board, better than last year's side, but the competition's got that much better it's not funny. "We've had a massive change in our list, we've really only probably got six or seven girls that have played a bit of (NAB League) footy that are playing every week." The changing of the guard on the list has seen a host of new comers make their NAB League debuts, including 11 members of the under-17 futures squad. In the midst of a season of development for those players, Loader said this year's debutantes should take the Rebels into successful 2023 and 2024 seasons. "Next year's squad should come in relatively experienced in the footy sense," he said. "You'll have bottom-age girls next year that have played six, seven games of NAB League footy already and they'll come in as bottom-agers. "By the time they get to their top-age year, they'll have played 15 or 20 games of NAB League footy." Experienced squad members Lilli Condon, Molly Walton, Kalani Scoullar, Tahlia Meier and Paige Scott, among others, have been there to lead the way this season. "Lilli Condon's been outstanding and awesome years from Molly Walton, Olivia Leonard, those girls that played all year last year, they've been really good," Loader said. Looking ahead to the second-half of the season, the messaging won't change from a coaching perspective. Considering the affects that COVID-19 and other sporting commitments have had on the squad during pre-season and the opening rounds, Loader wants to continue to develop his side's game plan. More exposure to the other regions' players in the Wimmera, Hampden and South West will assist in that. Due to the travel involved, players based in those regions can only make one training per week in Ballarat. "We're still trying to achieve the same stuff, we want to be seen that we can play with a method and they're starting to get some of that," he said. "There's no doubt it (interruptions) makes it tough and there's no doubt our distance makes it hard. "We're not crying poor about it, it's just the way it is." The Rebels are coming off a 15-point loss to the Oakleigh Chargers at the weekend. They will welcome Geelong to City Oval on Sunday for round seven action. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/4d7f39ba-9ed2-46bf-b173-596f6f6a0057.jpg/r0_421_3916_2634_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg