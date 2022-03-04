Birds call wetlands at Miners Rest home

community,

One of the best-known of three wetlands at Miners Rest is in the Macarthur Park subdivision, where an attractive wetland borders the Burrumbeet Creek. More than 30 bird species were seen there last weekend. A surprise sighting was a very late Latham's snipe. Most local snipe have left the Ballarat district by mid-February or earlier. Another late sighting at the Macarthur Park Wetlands was a brood of seven young Grey Teal ducklings. A second, lesser-known, wetland at Miners Rest is on the Ballarat Common, alongside the bypass road. This one is seldom visited by the community, but is well-used by waterbirds, including ducks, swans and grebes. It is in an area recently publicised for further residential land. Local bird observers are hoping that it will be protected for the future because of its status as Common land, and its importance as a flood mitigation area. The site is sometimes known as the Town Common Wetlands or the North Common Wetlands. The land was regarded as the Ballarat West Town Common when the wetlands were opened by State Governor Richard McGarvie in 1992. Perhaps McGarvie Wetlands would be a less confusing, more appropriate name. While appearing neglected, it is home for the waterbirds mentioned, plus a range of other birds, such as greenfinches, red-browed finches and superb fairy-wrens. The wrens are living in the numerous blackberry patches. If housing development proceeds nearby, this area will be valuable for passive recreation, while retaining its bird habitat and flood mitigation values. Hopefully, more bird habitat will be provided before the bulk of the blackberries and gorse is removed. Earlier plantings of trees and shrubs have done well. The third Miners Rest wetland is the Miners Rest Swamp, an open shallow marshy area with a surrounding pathway. This one is normally dry each summer, but can hold good waterbird numbers in spring. It is also home to the rare stiff groundsel plant. SPIDER TIME One of our largest web-spinning spiders is the golden orb-weaver, or Nephila. We received the season's first report - from Wendouree - last week. These big spiders, with their big webs, will be around for a few months. Another spider is mentioned in this brief report: "I noticed a spider spinning a web across the path. As I paused to admire the quick and precise work, a wasp zoomed down, plucked the spider out of its web and flew off without a pause. It was as if the spider had bounced up". This little finch showed up in my shed today, but I'm stumped as to what it might be. I can't identify it with books or apps. R.H., via email. The bird is a Java sparrow, an escaped cage bird. It is an attractive little bird, native to Bali and Java. Its range does not extend to Australia, but it is a common cage bird here. It is not a true sparrow. Other names are Java rice sparrow, rice bird, and Java finch. As some of its names imply, it feeds on rice grains and, in some places, is a pest because of this. It is becoming scarce in its native range, because of being hunted for food, being culled in rice-growing areas, and being captured for the cage bird trade. In its homeland, it is a social bird, often found in groups that sometimes include other finches.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/c59a07be-4916-4213-961e-ab779869686b.jpg/r4_0_2195_1238_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg