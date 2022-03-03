news, latest-news,

A Ballarat radiologist who learnt ballroom for the first time last year for a charity event is preparing to dance at a national competition this week. Alicia Wang Sheludko is competing at the Australian Dancesport Championship on Friday in Bendigo for what will be her first dance competition. She said she caught the 'ballroom dance bug' after participating in the Ballarat Foundation's fundraising event Dancing With Our Stars in March 2021. Mrs Sheludko performed the Viennese Waltz with partner Mark Vanderkley for the event which raised more than $100,000. "I loved it. It was so much fun," she said. "I really enjoy dancing. I had done other types of dancing as a kid. I wanted to rekindle that passion and ballroom was something I hadn't done before." Mrs Sheludko continued ballroom dancing lessons with The Dance Studio teacher Shelley Ross, who volunteers more than 1000 hours of her time to teach participants for the fundraising event. She teaches 10 dance couples for at least two hours a week leading up to the Dancing With Our Stars gala. "It is great to be a Ballaratian and to give something back to the community. And it's heaps of fun," Mrs Ross said. Mrs Ross said Mrs Sheludko was 'so talented' and understood dancing, picking up steps quickly. Mrs Sheludko is one of six couples competing in the national dance competition this weekend from Mrs Ross' dance studio. She will dance rumba, waltz, quickstep, cha cha and jive. "It has been difficult the last couple of years and things have changed in the world," Mrs Sheludko said. "The news has been depressing recently. This is something that has brightened up people's spirits to be able to do something outside of work again, to enjoy and find a new hobby but also something to look forward to." Mrs Ross said she was not sure what the competition would be like with almost all dance competitions cancelled throughout the coronavirus pandemic. "One couple have done one competition and another have done two competitions in two years, whereas normally there is a competition at least once a month," she said. "I have no idea what it will be like. This is the big one everyone wants to do well in." RELATED COVERAGE: Dancing With Our Stars 2021: Huge night as event raises $100,000 for Ballarat Foundation Mrs Ross is preparing for the next iteration of Ballarat's Dancing With Our Stars which will be held in June this year. The Ballarat Foundation team is finalising new participants, Mrs Ross is confirming her dancers to partner the stars and she has chosen music, themes and routines. This year's stars will begin their Dancing With Our Stars journeys in April and will have 10 weeks of lessons. "It is exciting to think of all the new people that are going to come in for Dancing With Our Stars and their new awakening into dance," Mrs Ross said. Mrs Shelukdo said she was humbled by support from the community during her Dancing With Our Stars journey, raising more than $14,600 to help the Ballarat Foundation break cycles of disadvantage. "To know that we have made a difference in people's lives was an incredible experience," she said. "It shows what an incredible town Ballarat is. "I encourage everyone to support the next Dancing With Our Stars for such a good cause." Mrs Sheludko is not the only participant in last year's event who has continued dancing lessons with Mrs Ross. Many others have continued their dancing journey which started with intensive lessons leading up to the charity event. Ballarat Foundation staff say this is testament to her as a teacher that first time dancers continue to learn once the big charity event is over. Chief executive Andrew Eales said the Dancing With Our Stars event was a fantastic vehicle for community to support a cause but also for participants to have fun and learn something new. "I think it can be underestimated in the current environment just how important it is to be engaged in positive outcomes for the community," he said. "Dancing With Our Stars is such a great way for people to have an influence and get something back while they are giving." Visit dancesportlivestream.com.au/ to sign up to watch the livestream of the competition. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/da6ebbbb-5472-4952-a037-2a68b705a0e5.jpg/r0_22_1020_598_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg