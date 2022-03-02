news, latest-news,

Sunbury has been forced into a late search for a new A Grade coach just a month out from the Ballarat Football Netball League season. Josh Burns was set to coach the Lions for a second season but has since stepped away from the role. It's understood Burns told club leaders he wanted to focus on other things, leaving Sunbury's A Grade and B Grade sides coachless as the April 9 season-opener fast approaches. IN OTHER NEWS: Burns took on the job at the end of 2020, adopting a side without several senior players who had left the club the year prior in the wake of premiership coach Adam Boldiston's controversial replacement. The Lions' A Grade side struggled last season, failing to win a game, though was able to blood a crop of talented young players. It was the first time Sunbury had failed to win the minor premiership in four years. The B Grade side fared better, finishing third before finals were abandoned due to COVID-19. The Lions open their season against North Ballarat, who stays under the tutelage of coach Annie McCartin after last season's undefeated minor premiership.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/249e31f4-2fb9-4d1e-8368-97007fb073a0.jpg/r0_109_3051_1833_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg