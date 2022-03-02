coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | Wednesday, March 2: NEW CASES: 238 (up from 214 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1274 up from 1258 yesterday) Ballarat has seen another increase in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. There were 238 new cases reported in the latest reporting period, up from 214 the day before. The number of active infections continues to go up as well, with 1274 ongoing cases as of today. The numbers come ahead of a temporary closure of Ballarat's vaccination hub at the Mercure. In other areas: Victoria has reported 7126 new COVID-19 infections and 28 deaths, with more than 41,000 active cases across the state. The new infections include 4743 from rapid antigen tests and 2383 from PCR lab tests, the health department said on Wednesday. The number of people in hospital has risen by nine from Tuesday, with 264 infected people admitted. Of those patients, 37 are in intensive care and five on ventilation. Some 59.4 per cent of Victorian adults have received three vaccine doses. There are 41,162 active cases in the state. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

