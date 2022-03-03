news, latest-news,

The feats of Ballarat's greatest athletes will be celebrated at next week's Ballarat S.A.A Associates Awards Night. The event is headlined by the presentation of the Sportswoman and Sportsgirl of the Year awards which recognise those who achieved execellence in their respective fields throughout 2021. READ MORE SPORT: The most recent Sportswoman of the Year recipient Katrina Werry finds herself among this year's finalists, alongside race walker Alanna Peart, basketballers Georgia Amoore and Abbey Wehrung, and javelin thrower Kathryn Mitchell. Mitchell, a finalist at the 2020 Toyko Olympics, was crowned Ballarat Sportsperson of the Year last month. Also being presented on the night is the Spirit of Sport Award, for a woman has made or is still making a major contribution to Ballarat sport, and the Sports Administrator Award. The Blackbourn Encouragement award will also be presented in recognition of the contributions made to the club by Thora and Les Blackbourn. Culture is Life chief executive Belinda Duarte will be the event's guest speaker. Born and raised in Ballarat, Duarte is a Wotjobaluk, Dja Dja Wurrung descendant with Polish and Celtic heritage and holds a range of appointed and voluntary positions including: Co-Chair of Reconciliation Victoria, Director of Western Bulldogs, MCG trustee, member of the Victorian Premier's Jobs and Investment Panel and board member of the AnnaMilla Foundation. In 2012, Duarte, a former elite heptathlete, was named Football Woman of the Year in recognition of her work as the inaugural director of the Korin Gamadji Institute at the Richmond Football Club. The awards were foregone last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 Sportswoman of the Year will be crowned on Thursday, March 10. Peart had a hectic 2021, juggling her emerging elite athletics career with her year 12 studies. The 18-year-old won the Oceania Championships women's under-20 10km walk with a time that qualified her to compete at the World Junior Championships. Additionally, Peart finished second in the same event at the Australian Track and Field Championships, to accompany her silver medal in the state titles. Peart is currently in Oman with the under-20 Australian team. In a difficult year away from the sport, Mitchell persevered to add to her growing list of accolades. The Eureka Athletic Club member started the year by being crowned national champion at the Australian Athletics Championship, before winning the Oceania Invitational. Mitchell progressed to the final at the Tokyo Olympic Games, where she finished a career-best sixth. Mitchell is a five-time recipient of the Sportswoman of the Year award. Last year saw Wehrung make her senior international debut in a FIBA Women's Asian Cup run which saw the Opals claim back-to-back bronze medals. The 26-year-old's impressive first steps at the highest level, coupled with her domestic performances, also saw her named in the first squad for this year's FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup on home soil. Wehrung and the Adelaide Lightning currently sit second on the WNBL ladder. A two-time Sportswoman of the Year, Werry had a stellar 2021, headlined by a finals berth at the Olympic Games. As a member of the women's eight, she helped Australia to a fifth-place finish at Tokyo. Closer to home, the 28-year-old was also a member of the National Training Centre crew which won the open women's eight title at the Australian Championships. Amoore wasted little time asserting herself on the American college basketball scene. In her first season, she started 23 of 25 games and helped Virgina Tech reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 15 years. The 20-year-old was also named in the 2021 Atlantic Coast Conference All-Freshman and All-Academic teams after finish fourth in the conference for assists.

