What started as a mid-game idea has evolved into a celebration of the strength and continued growth of female cricket in Ballarat. Buninyong under-17 player Annabelle Moloney is behind a showcase game between her team and their Mt Clear counterparts to be played on International Women's Day next Tuesday. READ MORE SPORT: "I had an idea for celebrating International Women's Day through a game of cricket so I threw the idea out there during one of our matches and by the time the game was over it was all organised," Moloney said. "It's such an important day to not only look at our history and the present day but to also look at what the future can hold for us as cricketers and sportswomen. 'We hope (the game) will help to inspire lots of younger girls to keep playing and new girls to come and have a go." Buniyong coach Grant Palmer said it was important to recognise the development of female cricket in the region. "An initiative like the IWD Purple Stumps match is a credit to Annabelle and this group of players who are striving to not only improve their own cricket but increase participation amongst other girls across Ballarat and beyond," he said. The match will serve as the final round of the female under-17 regular season. Play starts at 5pm with activities for junior kids throughout the evening. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

