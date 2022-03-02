news, latest-news,

The Ballarat Miners men's side can expect energy and leadership from new recruit David Crisp this upcoming NBL1 South season. Crisp is the first import signing Ballarat has secured since 2019, with Australia opening its borders to fully vaccinated visa holders. READ MORE SPORT: "I signed with Ballarat because it felt like the best team for me to come in and contribute in a big way, being that coach and myself have the same goals, aspirations to win, and philosophy as far as our approach to the game," he said. "I will bring great energy, leadership, and an uplifting spirit to the team. "These things are huge for a team that is not measured in a stat sheet, but the team and organisation feel it." Crisp has college basketball experience, having played alongside Boomer Matisse Thybulle at the University of Washington, averaging 11.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 135 games with the Huskies. In 2019 he was drafted to G-League side the Stockton Kings. In the 2020-21 season, Crisp played alongside fellow Miners recruit Preston Bungei in Denmark with Randers Cimbria. He averaged 11.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game. Miners men's head coach Luke Sunderland is excited to have Crisp in Ballarat. "David is going to be a great addition to our squad," he said. "His career at the high major level is outstanding, playing alongside several NBA players throughout his career while playing a big role in the team himself. "David is also an outstanding person who I have no doubts will be embraced by not only the club but the wider Ballarat community." Crisp is set to arrive in Ballarat in mid-March, where he will join fellow signings Jordan Lingard, Zac Dunmore, Will Hynes, Nic Pozoglou and Preston Bungei ahead of round one action against Geelong on April 23 at Selkirk Stadium.

