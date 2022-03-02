news, latest-news,

Students and staff are mourning the death of Loreto College teacher Stephanie Carswell, who died this week after a brief battle with brain cancer. Ms Carswell, 36, taught many of the school's current year 10 to 12 students, having joined the school in 2019 teaching English, English language and humanities. She was also a mentor teacher. Last year she worked part-time at Loreto as well as being a literacy tutor teacher for year eight and nine students at St Albans Secondary College in Melbourne. She taught at St Patrick's College in 2018. "Steph was caring, gentle and intelligent. Her soft voice and open face belied a fierce determination. She enriched the lives of many through her bubbly personality and joyous approach to aspects of her life," said Loreto College principal Michelle Brodrick. IN OTHER NEWS "Her dedication and affection for her role as a teacher came through in her patience, kind words and a willingness to accept people for themselves. She will be greatly missed." Ms Brodrick also paid tribute to Ms Carswell's "enormous resources of patience and affection for any animal that needed love and care". In introducing herself to the St Albans Secondary College community at the start of 2021, Ms Carswell wrote of her love of horse-riding and spending time with her animal family.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/ac2622a2-7f81-4d4a-acea-6dfc6989e05b.jpg/r0_1058_2768_2622_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg