news, latest-news,

More than $100,000 is set to be dispersed throughout the city following a successful return of the Ballarat Swap Meet last weekend. The swap meet returned to Ballarat Airport for the first time after a two-year COVID-induced hiatus, with about 17,000 people and 2650 siteholders attending the event all together. Organisers estimate the event brought in about $270,000, raising about $130,000 for the seven Rotary clubs involved in organising the swap meet. Site liaison and administrator Claire Bennett said the money would be shared between the seven clubs for their own causes and projects. "Two years ago, we actually put a lot towards the fires in Gippsland. You look at just what's happening in New South Wales and Queensland at the moment with floods, I'm sure the Rotary clubs of Australia, particularly of New South Wales and Queensland, will call on us to donate towards some disaster relief or emergency work that's going to be required up there in those areas," she said. "Next year, the combined Rotary clubs have agreed to put the money towards one big project yet to be determined. Instead of it being dispersed out and then each Rotary club then dispersing it out again, we are actually going to look at one big project for Ballarat. "We've been trying to do that for 10 years, to be quite honest. As the executive of the swap meet, that's what our initial goal was, to have a project in Ballarat, like refreshing Rotary House for instance." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Bennett said it was a massive effort for the clubs to get the event organised on short notice. "It was certainly a challenge because we only found out on November 24 that we were allowed to go ahead, so that meant battle stations, basically, to get everything done in such a short timeframe," she said. "Also with the challenges around getting all the right equipment for the event, which a lot of industries are facing, particularly in entertainment and events, because so little has happened over the last two years, a lot of those companies are still building again, so they were certainly willing to help us out but it was a challenge getting all the equipment we needed. "In terms of the Rotary clubs, it is a big fundraiser for them as a combined group in Ballarat. I think that's one of the great things about it, it brings all of the rotary clubs together and that fellowship and friendship develops because we've got one common goal in mind and that's to raise money for the community." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/ad108573-2325-4fbc-a7db-b4d496f4112e.JPG/r0_244_4803_2958_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg