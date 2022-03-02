news, latest-news,

Liam Stow might be in his fourth and final year of university, but after almost two years of remote learning the return to on-campus studies feels like second year. Although he worked at Federation University's aquatic centre and gym over the past two years, Mr Stow admitted to being excited by the atmosphere of the campus on Wednesday as new and returning students were welcomed with food trucks, live music and other activities. "There's energy around the campus," he said. "Walking around campus (during COVID) compared to what I knew the campus as previously it was a different world: the car park was empty ... there were no students around, it was dead and there was no atmosphere at all but having everyone back now is exciting." Mr Stow, who is in his final year of a Bachelor of Health and Physical Education, is one of more than 2200 students continuing their courses and 1300 new students beginning their studies at Fed Uni in Ballarat. The most popular courses include nursing, community and human services, social work, IT, education and veterinary and wildlife science. Mr Stow said he felt most sorry for those starting the second and third years of their courses who had yet to experience a 'normal' university year. "I was really lucky my first year was pre-COVID so I build friendships and relationships with my cohort and lecturers which made things easier when we moved to online learning. We already had that connection and could have a laugh about things, which got us through. "I really feel for the second and third year students who have spent next-to-no time here and they are the years where you really build those friendships and relationships within your uni group." So tight was his friendship group that, after returning to their homes in 2020, they all moved back to Ballarat in 2021 and lived close to each other for support and motivation, even though most classes were online. "That pushed us to keep going through the really hard times, gave us motivation to continue with it and keep going. "It's a surreal feeling to be in final year ... it feels like only second year but we know we've done all the placements and passed all the course to be where we are." Fed Fest was devised across all of the university's campuses as a culmination of orientation activities to help students settle into university life. Students will also get to put forward their ideas for great student experiences in 2022 as part of Federation's 'Suggest It, Impact It' campaign to help shape the future of student and campus life. Federation University vice chancellor Professor Duncan Bentley welcomed the return of students. "It is exciting to welcome students back onto our spacious Victorian campuses where they can connect with their peers and discover the support available to them," he said. "Here, they can maintain ties to their local communities and connect with local industry while they study."

