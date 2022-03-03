news, latest-news,

One of Hepburn Shire's biggest community events is returning in May, with the Great Trentham Spudfest making a comeback. While last year's event was reduced to a smaller than usual 'Chatfest', this year's event has been deemed the Great Trentham Taterfest due to being bigger than last year but still smaller than the traditional festival. The event is estimated to attract about 6000 people every year to the small town of Trentham, but has suffered from the effects of the COVID pandemic with the 2020 event also cancelled. IN OTHER NEWS: The festival also supports Trentham community groups such as local primary schools and the fire brigade. The Great Trentham Taterfest will take place on Saturday, May 7 at Quarry Street Recreation Reserve. For more information, visit the Great Trentham Spudfest Facebook page or website. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/3bf897e0-0d0a-4abf-b445-daceac896721.jpg/r0_243_4784_2946_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg