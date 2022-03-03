Vulnerable boy targeted for grooming at Victoria Park

news, latest-news,

A separated father targeted a 14-year-old boy who was sitting on a park bench near a playground to groom by giving him money, cigarettes and a bong in return for sexual favours. Craig Waldock, 50, admitted to approaching the vulnerable boy at Victoria Park, taking him for a drive and offering to 'have some fun'. IN OTHER NEWS: The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard on Wednesday the boy told Waldock he was 14-years-old and in Year 9 before Waldock asked him about his sexuality and told him he liked 'young guys'. Waldock took the boy into Ballarat Central where he purchased a bong, cigarettes and withdrew $150 to give to him. He asked the boy if he knew somewhere quiet to go and touched him on the bottom while they were in the smokes and gifts store. The court heard Waldock drove the boy out of Ballarat and the boy got out of the car and ran away when he parked. Waldock was later charged with grooming and sexual assault. A defence lawyer said his client had never offended like this before and had been through a difficult separation. The court heard Waldock lost work when he was charged and had been through difficult periods with illness in his family. The lawyer said Waldock had been a contributing community member in the past, spending 10 years as a volunteer firefighter and raising large amounts for charity. Magistrate Ron Saines said the grooming was serious, particularly as the boy had clearly identified himself as a child. He said Waldock had committed offences for which imprisonment was regularly imposed. Mr Saines said he had difficulty reconciling Waldock's comments with denials he made to a psychologist about homosexuality and attraction to adolescents. "It elevates, in my judgement, the need to be some form of appropriate sex offender program for you," he said. Waldock was sentenced to a two-year community corrections order and fined $4000. He must complete sexual offender programs and will be on the sex offender's register for eight years. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

