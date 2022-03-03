news, latest-news,

THEY train together, eat a team dinner together and will wear a combined jumper but this goes far further than the football field. St Patrick's and Loreto colleges' football leaders are keen to lead conversations about respect and equality among the wider student body. They are preparing to play the second annual Respect Cup against Geelong-based rivals, St Joseph's and Sacred Heart colleges, this time on home turf at Mars Stadium. The boys will play the curtain-raiser to the girls to honour International Women's Day. Loreto College football captain Charlee Hill said to have the St Pat's boys show their support - on and off the field - helped to reinforce a changing culture. Ms Hill said much had changed in attitudes and opportunities in female football in the past two or three years - let alone all the change building up - and it was great to be taken more seriously. She felt her role of captain carried great responsibility to keep students working together on tackling such social issues well after she had graduated. "Now I have the title captain I really feel an obligation to lead everyone, to help set a legacy for others to follow when I leave," Ms Hill said. "This event definitely helps and is very important in promoting gender equality and respecting relationships, also with different races and cultures." A new combined jumper aimed to help take this to the next level. The jumper blends the beloved, traditional St Pat's guernsey with Loreto's yellow V and an Indigenous design element, created by a group of Loreto Indigenous students. St Pat's senior footballers will be wearing the special edition guernseys at school on Friday in a bid to get other boys talking about it. IN OTHER NEWS There will also be a panel interview via video for both schools to watch about the importance of the match. St Pat's football leader Deng Lual, who is also a student council member, said football was a good way to raise awareness on social issues. "Women's equality is something we want to play a part in promoting and trying to make positive change," Mr Lual said. "Being an all-boys school, most of the boys are not taught the same respect for women in the school yard. "This is an important issue affecting society. Being a sport-based school, footy players are role models and can really drive that movement." The Respect Cup will be played at Mars Stadium on Wednesday, a day after International Women's Day. Both matches will be live-streamed, including via The Courier. Ballarat is the defending title holder of the Respect Cup.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/5f11ac7a-1bef-45a8-8c71-820e1d592e28.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg