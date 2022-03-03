Unprovoked attack in Big W carpark lands offender in jail

news, latest-news,

A man who targeted another man in an unprovoked carpark attack followed the victim and his friends to the Ballarat police station where they fled in fear. It was only when police officers came outside in an attempt to find the offender when he stopped yelling verbal abuse and sped off to escape arrest. The Ballarat Magistrates' Court heard on Wednesday Joshua Gribble parked in the Big W Ballarat Central carpark on December 4, 2020 and approached an unknown man and his group of friends. The 26-year-old with tattoos on his face was verbally abusive and struck the man with a closed fist, causing a split lip. Police prosecutor Senior Constable Steve Repac said the group left the carpark in two cars to get away from Gribble, but he followed them aggressively trying to cut them off before arriving at the police station. Gribble appeared via video link from custody where he is being held on charges relating to another matter to plead guilty to the charge of unlawful assault. The court heard he committed the assault while he was on bail, which was an aggravating feature. "I am somewhat shocked to read the history you have pieced together of persistent and regular imprisonment," Magistrate Ron Saines said. "As a 26-year-old...you are going to have to make a decision before you hit 30 how many years of your life you want to waste in prison. "There are plenty of aspects of seriousness here. It seems to be entirely unprovoked and was followed by acts of intimidation that only ceased with you running away when police arrived." Gribble was sentenced to two months' imprisonment. The charge of unlawful assault carries a maximum term of imprisonment of three months. Mr Saines said he showed a measure of leniency to acknowledge Gribble's plea of guilty. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

