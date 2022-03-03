news, latest-news,

ELECTIVE surgery in Ballarat should return to pre-pandemic waiting numbers by the year's end but Grampians Health warns repercussions of pandemic delays will be "felt for some time". Grampians Health, formerly known as Ballarat Health Services, said the back-log was already impacting the Base Hospital emergency department, with people presenting with more serious health issues because they had not been following the advice of their doctor or specialist in the meantime. In a statement to The Courier, Grampians Health urged anyone affected by delays in surgery to strictly follow their medical advice. This comes in the wake of easing restrictions last month in the state's first Code Brown, which halted all but the most urgent surgeries in private and public hospitals. Grampians Health said a close working relationship with St John of God Ballarat hospital and other regional hospitals had helped support the surge in elective surgery demand, including the chance to carry out the most urgently-classified surgeries during the pandemic. The latest Victorian health performance data showed there were 1511 people on elective surgery waiting lists for the Base Hospital to December 31 - days before non-urgent elective surgery was suspended. The average overdue wait for category two patients awaiting elective surgery was 126.28 days in the three months to the year's end. This was significantly lower than the 200-day average wait at the same time a year earlier. For patients classed category three, the average overdue wait was almost 270 days. The state's first Code Brown was called on January 19 for Melbourne and major regional hospitals in a bid to better streamline resources for the growing pressure COVID-19 hospitalisations were having on the healthcare system. This move, which lasted three weeks, was also driven by rising numbers in healthcare staff furloughed in home isolation. IN OTHER NEWS As part of the $541.6 million redevelopment of the Ballarat Base Hospital which is currently underway, our upgraded hospital will deliver a new emergency department, state-of-the-art theatre suite and an extra 100 inpatient and short stay beds - helping to meet the needs of our growing community for years to come. A new and expanded critical care floor will also bring together operating theatres, procedure rooms and endoscopy suites - offering the capacity for an additional 4,000 surgeries every year. With the final stage expected to be completed in 2027, the redeveloped hospital will have the capacity to treat at least 18,000 more emergency patients and an extra 14,500 inpatients per year. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xZTdZ6tEPcDnFXvZB8aTeZ/b5183673-ea59-418a-8497-ad5a651a4519.jpg/r12_285_5460_3363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg