Hazardous footpaths are trapping Ballarat residents with disability in their homes, fearing it is too difficult to navigate streets when venturing past the front gate. Sam Giampaolo has paraplegia and said he had not experienced the difficulty caused by footpaths and gutters in Ballarat elsewhere, that on one occasion caused him to fall out of his wheelchair and wait to be helped by passersby. The uneven footpath outside of Sam Giampaolo's Ballarat East home has meant he cannot make a trip outside unaided in his wheelchair. "I'm stuck in my room looking at a roof or four walls. ... I can't leave my house because I'm paralysed, I've already been locked out for so long," he said. "Even some of the crossroads your wheelchair gets stuck between the gutter and the crossroads because the road is too high, so the wheelchair gets stuck until someone comes and helps you - it's so frustrating." LaTrobe Community Health Ballarat community development coordinator Frances Riggs said accessibility features were essential and included footpaths that are wide and smooth, tactile surface indicators, wheelchair-accessible toilets and audio traffic light signals. "These features allow everybody - including parents with prams, people with walking aids and others with mobility and balance issues - to go shopping, eat out and do their banking, and to be safe doing so," she said. "Uneven footpaths and gutters can cause a lot of distress for people due to fear of falling or not being able to see trip hazards." City of Ballarat disability advisory committee member Sharon Eacott said the greyscale landscape and materials used across Ballarat further added to accessibility issues. "I understand the reasons for the bitumen ... but it's black, if you're someone who has macular degeneration or perhaps the start of the dementia or someone like me with a cerebellum issue, it looks flat," Ms Eacott said. "All those seams and ridges look the same." Ms Eacott said the vocal heritage lobby throughout Ballarat meant council had to balance heritage concerns with safety. "There's a reason all the new housing estates don't have bluestone gutters, they're pretty, yes, but they're dangerous and you don't know how dangerous they are until you try to navigate them." Disability advocate Rebecca Paton also sits on the advisory committee and said she generally noticed council making a "real effort" with footpaths, and people allowing overgrown shrubs and parking cars across footpaths created another obstacle on Ballarat's footpaths for people with disabilities. "It's trees and shrubs that are over growing getting in the way of the footpath, that makes a big difference, because you can't have all of your wheels on the footpath so that is what makes things really tough," she said. City of Ballarat's latest disability access and inclusion plan listed accessibility as a key focus. According to the plan, there could be more than 30,000 people in Ballarat living with a disability by 2031. The document, published in 2019, also notes that a growing population would mean a rising number of older people living in Ballarat and level of disability. City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King said Mr Giampaolo's complaint was being investigated. "The City of Ballarat was contacted by Sam Giampaolo on 23 and 28 February, and 2 March 2022, about the surface of the footpath on York Street in Ballarat East". "Officers have been investigating solutions and [on Wednesday] confirmed with Mr Giampaolo that improvements will be made as part of the City of Ballarat's disability discrimination act plan," Mr King said. For Mr Giampaolo, he said he just wants to take his dogs for a walk around the block without risking a fall. "I want to see things changed around here, I'm a ratepayer and I haven't seen my block for two years because of how dangerous it is," he said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

