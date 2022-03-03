news, latest-news,

A student-run volunteer organisation is calling for new members to help support vulnerable Ballarat youth and families. Aquinas Young Vinnies, based out of Australian Catholic University's Ballarat campus, is a volunteer group that runs activities and events for children aged eight to 12 whose families are receiving assistance from the St Vincent de Paul Society. With some members entering their final year of university, the group is in need of new members to continue the work of Aquinas Young Vinnies. Past activities have included trips to Scienceworks in Melbourne, while the group's next event will be at Xtreme Bounce in Delacombe. Aquinas Young Vinnies president Lucy McNamara said volunteering with Young Vinnies was a rewarding experience and helped give her skills to complement her teaching degree. "It's been such a rewarding experience for me, personally. It's just great. I'm doing teaching at uni, so it's good skills for me in terms of interacting with kids and parents," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's very rewarding and just getting to see the kids have a lot of fun is also great, and to build those relationships with them." Ms McNamara and the volunteers were out attracting new members at ACU's orientation week market day on Wednesday. "We're just looking for any youth or students who would like to volunteer with us. The kids have just been identified as needing a little bit of support," she said. "Normally it's through the St Vincent de Paul Society, so their parents might have interacted with the society in a way or a school might've identified them and they're just referred to us through those pathways. "The feedback we've got is the parents are usually so happy for us to have them. Because of COVID, we haven't been able to do much in the last two years, which has been so sad, so this year, we're looking for new members. We're really starting back up which we're very excited about."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/5f3a5a1b-9307-47a9-a3aa-31fd4d59d97e.jpg/r170_585_3691_2574_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg