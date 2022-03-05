news, latest-news,

Regional tourism chiefs and Ballarat businesses are hoping it's a case of third time lucky and the Australian Regional Tourism Convention actually goes ahead in Ballarat later this year. After the convention in Ballarat was cancelled because of COVID in 2020 and 2021, the 2022 Australian Regional Tourism Convention is expected to draw hundreds of regional tourism industry delegates from across the country to Ballarat from October 10 to 13. The first three days of the event will focus on strengthening tourism in regional Australia, particularly after the losses from domestic and international visitors throughout the pandemic, with the theme 'Regional Australia - Paving the way for a stronger visitor economy'. And a fourth day will focus on agritourism, a sector thriving throughout Ballarat and regional Victoria, which will also delve in to policy and regulatory changes needed for the development of agritourism. The event will showcase Ballarat as a tourist and conference destination and highlight the growing number of local tourism and entrepreneurial operators across the region. Ballarat Regional Tourism chief executive Sarah Myers said having the national conference in the city was a "huge coup" that would bring benefits across the city. "This will profile Ballarat to an influential audience across the tourism sector," she said. "They can see our city for consideration to visit and the potential for work and investing ...and it is a great opportunity for our tourism and accommodation operators." Ms Myers said the conference, which runs from Monday to Thursday, would boost mid-week hotel and accommodation bookings which had been slower to rebound from lockdowns than weekend leisure stays. And it would provide a great learning opportunity for the local tourism sector. "There's a great opportunity for our operators and industry to attend this event. To have an event of this calibre locally makes it easier for them to attend, to grow their connections, their learning and further their knowledge," she said. Australian Regional Tourism chair Coralie Bell said she was looking forward to the 2022 convention being in person in Ballarat after "three years in the making". "After all we have experienced these last couple of years, it's time to come together in person and feel connected again. IN OTHER NEWS "The City of Ballarat is an ideal location for a vibrant and inspiring convention following on from rapid growth. Ballarat offers amazing visitor experiences." Local councils, regional tourism organisations, tourism professionals, business and government agencies are expected to be among those attending the event. Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said the city was thrilled to be able to "finally" host the Australian Regional Tourism convention in 2022. "The City of Ballarat and our tourism partners are leaders in regional tourism and we relish the opportunity to show the great work being done in our region to inspire other tourism providers," he said. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/394d2950-e33b-4b72-9f1f-dd1ea2802a69.jpg/r0_739_2886_2370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg