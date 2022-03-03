news, latest-news,

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels girls welcome regional rivals the Geelong Falcons to City Oval this Sunday for round seven NAB League action. The Rebels' futures squad will be back in action for their final game, set for a 10am start. READ MORE SPORT: The under-19's side will follow at 12pm. The side is fresh from a competitive 15-point loss to the Oakleigh Chargers last weekend. "We were super proud of our girls last weekend against the Chargers, our pressure on the ball was excellent, and the girls just kept trying all day," regional talent operations lead Brooke Brown said. "We beat the Chargers in tackles by 20, and even though we had the same amount of shots on goal, the Chargers were able to consolidate in front of goal. "Molly Walton was outstanding all day and finished with 29 disposals and four tackles. Lilli Condon and Lily Jordan finished with 22 tackles between the two of them, so you can't knock our effort." This week, the under-19 side will be without some key players. NAB AFL Academy member Paige Scott, Kalani Scoullar, Madeline Seebeck, Jamie-Lee Speakman and Ruby Stevens are all set to miss. "We get to look at our futures girls stepping up once again," Brown said. "This program has been wonderful for our girls. In the past, when girls haven't been selected in the 19's squad, they haven't been able to play football that weekend. "With the futures it allows them to play other NAB League squads at this higher level. It's great for our program." Olivia Wolter, Olivia Moll, Dallas Smart, Ruby Lovel, Chloe Stevens, Elise Cook, Jessica Rentsch, Molly Walton, Charlotte Hill, Chelsea Jew, Matilda Rawlings, Tahlia Meier, Paige Glover, Brook Ward, Lily Jordan, Laila Lappin, Lilli Condon, Olivia Leonard, Lucy Jones, Isabella Davies, Tyla Crabtree, Jenna Burke, Chloe Walker, Jedah Huf Chloe Everett, Mjay Jones, Frankie Bant, Lily Jenkins, Alexis Hawker, Ella Caris, Paige Livingston, Sarah Hanmer, Lara Antrobus, Charlotte Stevens, Darcie Landrigan, Olivia Brilliant, Jessica Hanmer, Fin Frazer, Kylah Thompson, Zoe Burke, Kailah Scott, Rosie Pickles, Ariel Berger, Misty-Lee Carter, Sophie Curran, Lucy Ross If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

