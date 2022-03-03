coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | Thursday, March 3 NEW CASES: 179 (down from 238 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1241 (down from 1274 yesterday) Ballarat has reported a drop in both new and active COVID cases on Wednesday. The city recorded 179 new infections compared to 238 in the previous reporting period. The number of active infections in the city has dropped to 1241, compared to 1274 yesterday. In other areas: Victoria has reported 7093 new COVID-19 infections and another 23 deaths, with more than 41,000 active cases in the state. The new cases include 4861 from rapid antigen tests and 2232 from PCR lab tests, the health department confirmed on Thursday. There are 262 Victorians in hospital with COVID-19, of whom 33 are in intensive care and five on ventilation. Some 59.8 per cent of Victorian adults have received three vaccine doses. There are 41,660 active cases in the state. Meantime, the arrivals hall at Perth airport was filled with joy and hugs after midnight when the first interstate planes to take advantage of Western Australia's border reopening landed. After spending almost 700 days behind a hard border during the coronavirus pandemic, WA is finally welcoming vaccinated travellers. About 5000 people will arrive on Thursday across 22 domestic flights and five international flights and tens of thousands are expected to follow in the coming weeks. The first flight to hit the ground after midnight was a Qantas 'red eye' from Sydney. Jubilant scenes lifted the domestic terminal as the more than 200 passengers were greeted by family and friends. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

