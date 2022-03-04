news, latest-news,

The pandemic had a silver lining for many of Federation University's nursing students who stepped up to help ease pressure on the state's health system. Students completed thousands of extra hours of placements across a wide range of health settings, building more skills, confidence and experience that will make them better nurses when they graduate. Third-year Federation University Bachelor of Nursing student Jatin Aggarwal completed placements across the state, helping fill workforce gaps in some services and even administered COVID vaccines for three months. "Despite COVID we had so many opportunities which allowed us to work in different health settings ... everywhere we can learn different things," he said. "COVID has put pressure on nurses, but it is good for new ones entering the sector as these conditions will make them professional and manage time more efficiently." Data compiled by the university showed a 75 per cent increase over 12 months in placement hours for Bachelor of Nursing and Midwifery students in a hospital, aged care home or clinic. Students completed 614,330 placement hours in 2021 in health facilities in places such as Ballarat, Melbourne, Geelong, and the Wimmera - up from 350,380 placement hours in 2020. Federation vice chancellor Professor Duncan Bentley said their placement work had eased pressure on the health system by freeing up nurses to focus more on treating patients with serious ailments, including COVID-19. "The data shows the important role that we are playing in helping to ease pressure on our health system," Professor Bentley said "Our students are not only learning invaluable skills in the workplace but are also alleviating pressure on existing nurses by assuming some of their normal duties during placement." The rise also reflects an increase in the number of Bachelor of Nursing and Midwifery students at Fed Uni, which will help address staff shortages in the sector. Mr Aggarwal said remote learning was a challenge for nursing students, but some practical skills-based sessions were able to go ahead. "We had to become self directed, self motivated, independent and self reliant with learning ... and our placements and trainers helped hone our skills too." He said the extra placement hours had also led to him deciding to shift his focus on the area of nursing he would like to one day specialise in. IN OTHER NEWS "When I was in second year I want to do mental health but later I realised I want to go in to critical care, to ICU or emergency and work there after experiencing it." So far he has completed placements in Ballarat, Shepparton, Ararat, Daylesford and Wangaratta. "I told them to put me anywhere and it's a great opportunity wherever you go in the regions. "Nursing is the most satisfying job. When I finish my shift, it creates a sense of peace in my mind; that I learnt enough and helped someone in their tough times."

