New 'front door' to mental health services for Ballarat

Ballarat will be home to a new mental health service by mid next year to provide early intervention for adults with mental health issues and help avoid people entering the system in crisis. The Ballarat Local Adult and Older Adult Mental Health and Wellbeing Service will go out to tender in coming months with local mental health services and charities expected to be among those interested in providing the new service. The service will act as a 'front door' to the mental health system, providing early intervention for adults experiencing mental illness or psychological distress without needing a referral from a GP, and before they clinical treatment through the hospital emergency department. Many people with mental health concerns, or their family members, often struggle to know where to start to seek the support they or a loved one need and it is hoped the new service will act as that starting point and triage people to appropriate treatment. Buninyong MP Michaela Settle said the service would be delivered as a result of a direct recommendation out of the Royal Commission in to Victoria's Mental Health System to provide services close to home. "We are trying to get to a point where mental health is recognised in the exact same way as physical health," she said. "In the same way you can ring and make a doctor's appointment, you must be able to ring up and get support for your mental health." The location and format of the new service will depend on the winning tender, existing facilities and other considerations. Part of the challenge in accessing mental health support services has been a shortage of mental health workers, psychologists and psychiatrists particularly in regional areas, coupled with increasing demand particularly over the past two years. "There's certainly increased demand and we know people have been under a lot of stress through COVID, but a lot like the situation with domestic violence, because the stigma is being lifted around mental health people are reaching out more and more," Ms Settle said. She acknowledged the mental health workforce shortage was more pronounced in regional and rural areas and said the state government had committed $269 million for workforce reform in the sector. And later this year a campaign to entice international and domestic mental health workers to come to Victoria will be launched. The Royal Commission's 2021 report outlined a 10-year blueprint Victoria's future mental health and wellbeing services, building a system where every Victorian gets the support they need close to home.

