Former Ballarat Miner Georgia Amoore has continued her stellar start to her college basketball career, awarded Atlantic Coast Conference honours for a second-consecutive season. The Virginia Tech point guard was named as an honourable mention for the All-ACC teams of the year by the Blue Ribbon Panel and the conferences' head coaches. READ MORE SPORT: The recognition follows her being named to the All-Freshman team last season. Amoore has averaged 10.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game this season. She has improved her shooting slightly from last season too, up to 40.2 per cent from the field and 40.3 per cent from the three-point line, to go with 73.5 per cent shooting from the free-throw line. She has featured in 29 games, playing 32.4 minutes per game as the side's go-to playmaker this season. Amoore's Hokies teammate, Elizabeth Kitley, was named the ACC player of the year with 948 points as well as being named in the All-ACC first team. Teammate Aisha Sheppard was named to the All-ACC second team. The trio's coach, Kenny Brooks, finished second in coach of the year voting. Amoore has helped lead Virginia Tech to a 21-8 overall record and a 13-5 record in conference play. The side, seeded number five in the ACC Tournament, kicks off its run on Friday in a clash with number-13 Clemson at 3am AEDT. A win there would see Virginia Tech go on to face number-four seed North Carolina on Saturday at 3am AEDT. A victory over the Tar Heels would lead the Hokies to a semi-final. The ACC Tournament championship game is scheduled for Monday. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

