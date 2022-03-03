news, latest-news, Art Gallery of Ballarat, Backspace Gallery, Sheilas Collective, Art, Women, Female, Ballarat artists, Local

Ballarat art collective Sheilas are holding their fourth exhibition at Backspace Gallery, showcasing 29 local artists exploring the theme 'personal landscape' across a range of mediums. Art Gallery of Ballarat director Lousie Taegart said she was pleased to be showing another Sheilas exhibition and supporting local female artists. "The really great thing about this exhibition is they've used the gallery's collection for the initial inspiration for the show," she said. "It's a beautiful show, with a really varied range of mediums and I think speaks to the landscape of Ballarat beautifully." IN OTHER NEWS: The brief 'personal landscape' was inspired by existing works in the gallery collection by iconic Australian women artists including Lorraine Connelly-Northey, Auntie Marlene Gilson, Grace Cossington Smith and Rosalie Gascoigne. Sheila artist Magdalena Kazmierczak said the group - which began in 2017 - was open to women of all levels of artistic ability. "We're here to showcase women, to showcase our feminism, and there's a power in the group," she said. "We're always open, always evolving, always changing, always trying to adapt to new." Sheilas - an acronym for Strong, Honest, Exceptional, Inspirational Lady Artists - has grown to over 60 members in 2022. Personal Landscapes is artist Kristen Murray's first Sheilas exhibition, and looking around the space she said she felt inspired to be a part of the group. "I've really appreciated that connection with all artists - men and women - but there is a deep connection with other women artists," Ms Murray said. "I admire the women, I've had a look at what the other women do, and I think this encapsulates it - it's diversity but there's a deep - not necessarily feminine - but something that's very grounded about the works." Sheilas: Personal Landscapes will run at Backspace Gallery at the Art Gallery of Ballarat until 10 April, 2022. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

