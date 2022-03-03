news, latest-news, Commercial property Ballarat

This outstanding historic two storey building is set in the heart of the Bridge Mall.The superb solid brick beauty retains much of the original character and charm that exists with many buildings from this era. The property offers dual access: via the mall, with rear access from the busy and vibrant Little Bridge Street. This dual access presents many options, and with a huge additional floor upstairs bathed in sunlight, the possibilities are endless. This fantastic north-facing freehold has a land area of 273 square metres and a total building area of 317 square metres, which includes the upstairs space. Extensive public carparking is also available. Surrounded by multinational retail outlets, this evolving location has been the hub of Ballarat retail trading for generations and Council approval to reopen vehicle traffic to the mall will only enhance this fine commercial property. Contact the agency for more information and to book an inspection.

