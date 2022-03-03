news, latest-news, Ballarat property, Canadian property

Perfectly situated on an elevated block in a tranquil setting, this home is full of quality features and fittings that set it aside from the rest. Featuring solid timber flooring, a stunning gas log fire and private entertainment area, the property is well suited to small families, downsizers, first home buyers and investors alike. Functional and stylish, it has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The main bedroom is complete with a walk-in robe and ensuite, while the remaining bedrooms all feature built-in robes. The house has a well equipped and spacious kitchen, with ample storage and bench space. The open plan living and dining area flows nicely out to the outdoor area. The stunning backyard space encompasses a paved entertaining area and a large garden shed that could be used as a studio. Other highlights include central heating, air-conditioning and a central vacuum system. Located close to shops and schools and with easy access to the Western Highway, this home is a real find.

