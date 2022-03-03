news, latest-news, House of the Week, Ballarat property, Buninyong property, Grenville property

This historic six-bedroom weatherboard house is positioned on a rare undulating 10-acre block, situated by the Yarrowee River. This location is highly sought-after because of its untouched landscape, while still only a nine-minute drive to Buninyong and a 23-minute drive to Ballarat. The nearby township of Buninyong has a supermarket, healthcare, schooling and dining options. The main character-filled home is approximately 100 years old, and peppered with intricate timber work, feature fireplaces, stained glass windows, ornate window furnishings and high ceilings. While full of period charm, the house has also been treated to an upgrade more recently, making it a very comfortable family home. The main entrance hall is flooded with natural light and leads you to the large kitchen with Jarrah benchtops and an attached meals area. There is also a formal dining room and lounge that overlooks the fully fenced, tiled and decked pool area. There is also a large separate second living area. The master bedroom has a walk-in robe, ensuite and parent's retreat, with French doors leading to an outside courtyard. There are five further bedrooms, four that could also be utilised as studios or a home office and complete with built-in robes. The main bathroom features a large spa bath and an impressive amount of storage, while the third bathroom is conveniently adjacent to the pool and garden. Outside is a double carport that's attached to the home, as well as a rotunda overlooking the pool. The self-contained two-bedroom unit is neat and tidy, and comes complete with a full kitchen, meals and a living area. It has two good sized bedrooms and a bathroom, and is blessed with spectacular views. The property has plenty of outdoor space in which to relax with the weekend papers, entertain friends, or play games with the kids or grandchildren. The spacious barn is currently being used as a workshop and features an upstairs loft that would make a terrific studio thanks to the magical views down to the Yarrowee River. A large central dam completes this picture perfect offering. The land is cleared and ideal for animals, gardeners and for those who want some room to move in a peaceful natural environment. This is a rare opportunity in a fantastic location. Don't delay, contact the agency today for more information and to arrange an inspection. Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/324dcfd2-e775-4e48-a3ce-8ac43dbc54f6.jpg/r0_46_2000_1176_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg