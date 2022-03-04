news, latest-news,

Western United coach John Aloisi is hopeful Ballarat's football community will be out in full voice to support his top-of-the-table side. United has never made the trip to Mars Stadium in better form as it looks to extend its seven-match unbeaten run against the Newcastle Jets on Saturday. It boasts the competiton's best defensive record, conceding 11 goals from 14 games to propel it to the top of the A-League ladder alongside Melbourne City, who has played two more games. "They boys are really looking forward to coming to Ballarat and playing there," Aloisi said. "We're still growing as a club and we need all the support we can get. (This is) part of our journey so not just the boys but the whole club is looking forward to playing here." Aliosi, who took the reins at United last year after Mark Rudan's departure, said he was looking forward to returning to an adopted home with some familiarity for him and the club. "This is my first time coaching a team (in Ballarat). With Brisbane, we played a friendly game here against Melbourne Victory," he said. "I'm looking forward to the football community here getting behind us. I'm sure there'll be quite a few people supporting us. "Hopefully we can put on a good performance and get the result that everyone wants." United's past visits to Mars Stadium haven't brought much success with one big win against newcomers Macarthur the anomaly among a string of sub-par performances. However, this season's black-and-green crew is a different beast. Under Aloisi, United is comfortable without the ball. United ranks bottom in the league for possession and near the bottom for shots on target and expected goals per 90 minutes. It's an approach that's conservative, yet methodical when supported by one of the most-organised backlines in the competition. Centre-back Leo Lacroix, standing an imposing 6'6", has made an immediate impact having arrived with top-flight experience in France and Switzerland. Defensive supremacy is futile if there is no-one capable of leading a counter-attack. In captain Alessandro Diamanti, United boasts a decorated Italian international, while Serbian striker Aleksandar Prijovic has bagged two goals and four assists in his past four games. Aloisi said all his stars would be in contention to play against the Jets. "Everyone that was involved (in the 2-0 win against Perth) is fit and available. It was heavy week but a good week," he said. "We gave the players a couple of days off not only to freshen them up physically but also mentally. "We know it's going to be another hard game against another good side. (The Jets) play a high-tempo style of football so we're looking forward to it." Newcastle boasts a lively forward line led by Georgian international Beka Mikeltadze, whose eight goals in 11 game has him as the league's second top-scorer. "They play quick football, their intensity is very high," Aloisi said. "Their goalkicks are quick, their throw-ins are quick, their free-kicks are quick; so you've got to be switched on all the time. You can't afford to be asleep at any moment because they will break on you. We know it's going to be a tough test. "We're happy with the way it's going and the position we're in, but we we know that want to keep on building and keep improving."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/9f4bc704-1697-4460-9450-27884649b962.jpg/r44_628_4225_2990_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg