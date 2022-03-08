4 ways to cut your car loan costs

This is branded content for DRIVA.
To make your new car dreams a reality, there are several routes that you can take. And while it's good to have options, finding and applying for a loan that suits your budget can be a slow and painful process.
In fact, when it comes to transportation costs, it is said that car loan repayments are one of the largest burdens on household budgets. And with so much market competition, knowing which loan to choose can feel like half the battle.
Even so, you can benefit from the sheer number of lenders in the market vying for your business. How? Well, the competitive nature of the industry can help you to obtain a car loan on terms that work for your financial situation, you just need to know what to look for and where to get help.
Not sure where to start? Here are a few ways to cut your car loan costs, to curtail the impact your vehicle has on your bank balance.
Compare and contrast your options
Don't make the mistake of thinking all car loans are created equal-they're not. In fact, when it comes to browsing for loans, the more options you compare, the better.
We know what you're thinking, won't that be time consuming? If you do it alone, yes. The good news is, you don't have to drive solo.
Consider your credit score
According to Driva, one of the main factors that many lenders will consider when pricing your loan is your credit score. In the eyes of many lenders, the higher your credit score, the lower the interest rate they'll be able to offer.
If you improve your credit rating, it will be easier for you to get approved for future loans and, most importantly, increase your chances of landing a lower interest rate. It's a win-win situation, so it's wise to keep your credit behaviour on the straight and narrow.
Save thousands by refinancing your car loan
In Australia, 90 per cent of all vehicle sales are arranged through finance, however, many of us forget that we always have the option of refinancing. But are there benefits to doing so?
The short answer is: yes. When you refinance your car loan, not only can you take advantage of recent interest rate cuts to reduce your monthly repayments, you can also make the most of your improved credit score to get a better rate on your loan.
As an added bonus, you can even extend the length of your existing loan to reduce your monthly repayment-can't argue with that.
Do your homework
According to Moneysmart, shopping around for the best car loan can save you thousands in interest and fees, that's why it's important to research the best ways to finance a car.
This will help you to understand the differences between secured and unsecured car loans, the structure of hire purchase agreements and chattel mortgages, plus more.
No matter which way you swing it, buying a car is a major financial decision, and deciding how you'll finance it isn't an easy call. The more you do your homework, the more likely you are to make the right choice for you.
If you've weighed up your car finance options and have decided to get a car loan, Driva can help you to find your perfect loan match in minutes.
