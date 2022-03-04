news, latest-news,

The 70th edition of the Ballarat Begonia Festival will take on a new format with a 10-day schedule hoped to find a happy medium between the traditional long weekend event and last year's month-long celebration. While the displays of the city's prized begonia collection at the Ballarat Botanical Gardens will be front and centre as always, the festival will continue to include greater connection with the CBD after last year proved to be a success for businesses. Also returning after a year off is the much-loved Begonia Parade on Labour Day to cap off the first weekend of the festival, which runs from March 11 to 20. Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said council was able to learn from being forced to spread last year's festival throughout the city due to COVID restrictions. "Generally speaking, if as a society we don't learn a whole range of different ways to do things out of the COVID period, then we risk missing opportunities and this festival is no different," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: "We learnt last year that having a longer period of time can be a benefit and to also include it into some other spaces outside the botanic gardens and lake area can also be a benefit. "A month is probably too long but having it over a 10-day period including two weekends is perhaps a good middle ground." Cr Moloney said council wanted to continue to include the CBD in the festival without losing its traditional focus. "I think that the positive feedback that came out of last year, being forced to do it differently, was that there was a greater involvement in the CBD, a greater level of people engaging with businesses, coming in to see the giant swan and other other art in the centre of the city and then going off to cafes and restaurants afterwards as well," he said. "We don't want to lose that but equally people rightly see the botanical gardens as the focal point. We want to continue having the botanic gardens as a focal point, but the added benefit of it reaching out to the CBD." Cr Moloney said while the Begonia Festival was traditionally an event targeted at Ballarat people, it was also an important event for the city's crucial friends and family tourism market. "We still see it as a community event for locals, and we want to see as many Ballarat people there as possible, but we're encouraging Ballarat people to invite their friends and family from out of town to come along as well, to enjoy the festival and the gardens and hopefully go off and visit a range different businesses throughout Ballarat and follow the art trail into the CBD. "The benchmark for us really is whether this can do better than the three-day format. The three-day format for at least the two years leading into COVID, it attracted 20,000 people for each of the three days, so a total of 60,000. "For us, the benchmark of success this time around is whether over those 10 days, we can achieve more than 60,000 visitation. That's ultimately how we rank success for this one. One would think over a greater period of time that would be very realistic but we'll see." Cr Moloney said the Begonia Festival would be an interesting experiment for council and could impact how it runs some of the city's other events later this year. "Especially council-run events where you could be more flexible with the time and location. It could even have some impacts potentially on the Heritage Festival, Winter Festival and even how we do Christmas differently later on in the year. I think there may be some good outcomes after all from a pretty awful couple years of COVID," he said.

