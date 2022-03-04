news, latest-news,

A 90 per cent chance of rain and the possibility of thunderstorms in the early morning doesn't paint a pretty picture for Ballarat sport this weekend. With one round to play in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Saturday Pennant season, a washed out fixture would be a disappointing way to decide the premier division top four, with four teams fighting for two finals spots. READ MORE SPORT: However, until it's officially watched out, we continue on as per normal. Webbcona versus Victoria headlines the weekend's fixture. The latter can't move from the top two, it's only goal now to enter the finals on a winning note. For Webbcona, it needs two things to happen in order to play finals. It firstly needs to defeat Victoria and in the process, claim as many points as possible. Secondly, it requires BMS or Buninyong to lose or failing that, to take home two more points than BMS does in order to lift it a point clear into the top four. Considering BMS is heavy favourites to defeat last-placed Learmonth, Webbcona would ideally take home all 16 points, no easy feat against Victoria, and BMS would win 14 points or less, helping Webbcona jump one clear. LINTON and Buninyong are the other two sides fighting for finals spots, the latter in the box seat. Buninyong, who sits third, simply needs to defeat Linton and it will play finals this season. A loss makes life a little harder. From there, it would require either BMS or Webbcona to lose to hold its spot inside the top four. A win to both and Buninyong would fall out after sitting in the top four for much of the season. While a win for Linton would give it hope to make finals, it would still need more results to fall its way. It would need BMS and Webbcona to lose too. If they did, its potential finals spot would depend on how many points each side claims on the day. BMS battles Learmonth and like Buninyong, just needs to win to secure its finals position. As previously mentioned, it could drop out with a win if Webbcona happens to claim two more points than it does. Considering that slight possibility, the more points the better for BMS. Learmonth would have one thing on its mind and that is to get off the bottom of the ladder. It and Ballarat have traded the position for much of the season, but this week could decide who claims the wooden spoon. AFTER a shaky month results-wise, Sebastopol is back on top of the ladder and looking to continue its good form. It got the better of Victoria last weekend, too strong 66 (16) - 47 (0). Now, it sits comfortably on top of the ladder with a chance against Creswick to enter a finals series in red-hot form. With Victoria set to be its opponent in a semi-final next weekend, continuing its good form this round is vital if it is to repeat its dominance for a second time in three weeks. Considering Victoria will enter finals with a competitive clash against finals hopefuls Webbcona, another strong showing from Sebastopol should set it up for a good display in a semi-final. MT XAVIER versus Ballarat rounds out the round. The latter is coming off an impressive 60 (15) - 55 (1) win over Creswick, enough to lift it off the bottom of the table. Mt Xavier struggled against Buninyong, falling by 23 shots. After some impressive victories against good sides this season, Mt Xavier could end its campaign on a winning note and set it up for another tilt at the finals next season. A win to Ballarat could keep it off the bottom of the table, a position Learmonth is also trying to avoid. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/efa9b7a7-7166-47d7-8c54-4dedb0bbdaee.jpg/r0_99_3934_2322_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg