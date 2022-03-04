Ballarat volunteers assist New South Wales flood response

news, latest-news,

Ballarat State Emergency Service volunteers have travelled to New South Wales to lend a hand in responses to flooding that has left entire towns underwater. Ballarat SES controller Gordon Hicks, deputy controller Cameron Maher and Ararat controller Jordan Bush received a page on Wednesday morning calling for assistance and were on a plane by the afternoon. They were flown from Essendon to Coffs Harbour and then transported to the town of Casino in the Northern Rivers region to assist in rescue boat operations as part of a crew of seven from Victoria. The Courier spoke to Mr Hicks on Thursday afternoon when another thunderstorm was threatening to roll through the region. He said the communities had been hard hit and he, Mr Maher and Mr Bush had been part of efforts to airdrop food and medications into areas cut off by to flood waters. "We are doing what we can for the community here and giving the local SES here a bit of a break," Mr Hicks said. "They have been going almost flat out for seven days and a lot have lost everything themselves. "The whole point of being here is so they have a breather, giving them a chance to recollect strength. It is a marathon for them, we are just taking one length of that marathon." Mr Hicks said some roads had started to open up, with food, fuel and supplies being rationed between communities. He said he had spent many hours on the phone on Thursday attempting to communicate with some of the tens of thousands of people who put in a call for help from February 28 onwards in hard to reach areas. He said SES teams remained on high alert with each thunderstorm that continued to roll through the regions. Mr Hicks spoke about one community of eight houses that had been cut off due to flood waters since February 28. "We got within 20 kilometres of the community before we looked putting a boat in, but the area we looked at putting it in would be a six hour round trip," he said. "We have a daily report from them and we are going to continue to call them daily to see how they are going. "They have about two days left of food if they ration it out. We are organising a helicopter for them now to hopefully extend it out a couple of days and get them beyond the critical stage of this. "It is stories like we are trying to manage around here.... Some of these places haven't had food since the 28th of Feb." Mr Hicks said many SES units lost their equipment when their bases flooded. "One of the neighbouring units went underwater before they had a chance to bring anything out," he said. "They managed to resurrect a boat today and they are going from house to house helping people." Mr Hicks said it was his first time responding to such a large scale event. "We are a week in and there are communities cut off that don't have access to everything or anyone or communications," he said. "There have been lives lost, houses completely swept away, whole communities underwater, landslides that have removed roads and we are still keeping an eye out for a missing person. "I am very very glad I am here. I am feeling like we are doing something positive for the community here and the SES members here. "The guys and girls here at Casino are extremely grateful we are here so it is nice to be appreciated too. "It really is like a big family, they are very inviting, sharing their food and stories with us." Mr Hicks, Mr Cameron and Mr Bush are expecting to be airlifted out and return home on Saturday night or Sunday morning but plans can change quickly in an emergency response. "I feel very very proud of Ballarat members that we can turn up to an event like this," Mr Hicks said. "That we are trusted us to come along to something like this speaks thousands of words to our skill locally in Ballarat. "This is another example where Ballarat SES have the tools to go abroad and help out where it is needed regardless of where it is in Australia. "We are very fortunate in Ballarat we don't need to experience this sort of stuff and if we do it is generally short term but we still have the people in Ballarat that can deal with high level activity." Communities in Queensland also remain cut off by floodwaters, with evacuations still in place for tens of thousands of people, including in Sydney. The Bureau of Meteorology says a weather system will bring another round of rain and thunderstorms across NSW on Sunday and Monday, bringing prolonged moderate and major flood levels on the state's rivers.

