Opinion: Fast rail and a chance posed by the Games

comment,

What a delight it was to read the piece recently by a practical, level-headed and well-informed transport advocate, Ben Lever. It has been quite amusing to watch the frantic excitement and runaround about how Ballarat can benefit from the Commonwealth Games. RELATED COVERAGE: Opinion: This is where a new Ballarat train station should be built. Everybody has their pet project that 'will be critical' to hosting events. One of the most amusing and silly suggestions was a station at Selkirk's near Mars Stadium. Almost as silly as the infamous Warrenheip station! In the same way I doubt any data-driven research would support the Selkirk idea and you wonder what ulterior motive is in play. HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS STORY. The point being that any project must not just leave something behind for after the Games, but it must be useful to all ratepayers for decades to come. One of these is to ensure that we can bring spectators to Ballarat quickly by train. At the moment train times have increased after spending $514 million on upgrades. That feels like a poor return on investment. However, it is not. It is a phase one investment for the future that will see an under-hour service at peak times in the future. The total plan of the Labor government and supported in the main by the Liberals is planned to be completed by the around the 2026 Commonwealth Games. All Ballarat organisations and businesses need to now be reactivated to ensure this happens before the Games. The phase two on the Ballarat line is to put all stations between Melton and Sunshine on the Metro Rail system. To do that the line between Sunshine and Melton must have four tracks - an increase from the current two. This means at least a 12-minute time-saving on every journey to and from Melbourne with many being close to 59 minutes. That will be a lot faster than times in the car by 2026. Pushing hard to ensure this is actually completed by the Games must be the key rail priority over the next four years. This will, for a century thereafter, be a valuable asset for all Ballarat ratepayers. The other piece of the rail puzzle for Ballarat that needs to be pushed with current and future governments is the rail link between Sunshine and Tullamarine airport. We will all start flying a lot soon and a quick airport link will be really useful to business and holiday-makers alike. My plea for rail: Ballarat with one voice, push hard, consistently and with a loud voice to get this done before the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Nick Beale is a transport advocate.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/13a41b0a-d8ea-4e2d-87d9-8b91e7ded232.JPG/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg