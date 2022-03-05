news, latest-news,

Two police officers yelled at a driver to stop when he allegedly rammed a police car parked behind him in a driveway twice to push it out of the way and escape. Brendan Batchelor said he did not know the plain clothed officers in an unmarked vehicle were police when they approached and thought he was being 'jumped', but police say they yelled 'it's the cops'. He was charged with recklessly exposing an emergency worker to risk and damaging an emergency services vehicle and arrested on January 25. Magistrate Letizia Torres decided to grant Batchelor bail after a hearing at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday. Police prosecutor Senior Constable Giles Brown said two police officers were patrolling Wendouree on January 21 when they saw a ute pull out in front of them and turn its headlights off. The car was of interest as it had been reportedly involved in multiple evade police offences in Ballarat. The officers went to the address of the owner in a unmarked car and waited for him to return. The court heard Batchelor pulled the car into the driveway and one of the officers driving the unmarked police car pulled in behind him, blocking him in. One police member who was on foot, shone a light in the window of the car and said 'Brendan it's the coppers, stop'. The other police officer got out of the car, drew his firearm and pointed it at Batchelor, demanding him to get out of the car while he allegedly put it in reverse and revved. Senior Constable Brown said Batchelor sped back into the police vehicle, ramming it out of the way and swerved off the driveway towards one of the police officers, causing him to jump out of the way. Batchelor allegedly hit the police car a second time, continued to rev and spin the wheels on impact pushing it onto the road and did a burnout before speeding off. Senior Constable Brown said Batchelor did not have a drivers' licence and was repeatedly seen speeding and turning his headlights off while driving. "Police believe it is a matter of time before the accused causes injury or death given his propensity for dangerous driving," he said. Police saw Batchelor driving the next day in Nerrina but he drove erratically, causing police officers to terminate the pursuit. Defence lawyer Adrian Lewin played CCTV footage of the alleged ramming to the court and said 'it all happened very quickly'. "They are in plain clothes, they are in an unmarked car, a torch light is being held at the drivers' seat, they do say 'Brendan its the cops' on one occasion on the police narrative, the issue is whether he heard that," he said. Mr Lewin said Batchelor spent a long period on bail previously 'without incident' and could have the support of the Court Integrated Services Program again. Batchelor will live with his mother in Wendouree while on bail. "The allegations against you are very serious even if there are some things in dispute and your criminal history is extensive," Ms Torres said. "One foot out of line and you will end up back in custody. Do everything you are meant to do because this was a borderline case." Batchelor will return to court next week. It was the second time Batchelor made an application for bail at court after his previous attempt was rejected.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/57279a8e-cd2e-4b30-b44f-8312f1dc3bc8.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg