BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | FRIDAY, MARCH 4: NEW CASES: 164 (down from 179 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 1202 (down from 1241 yesterday) Ballarat has reported another drop in new COVID cases on Friday. There are 164 new cases reported, compared to 179 yesterday. Active cases have also fallen again, to 1202. There were 1241 active infections in the city as of Thursday. In other areas: Victoria has reported 6545 new COVID-19 infections and another 26 deaths, as active cases in the state rise above 42,000. Of the new cases reported by the Health Department on Friday, 4312 were self-reported from rapid antigen tests and 2233 from PCR lab tests. There are 245 Victorians in hospital with COVID-19, of whom 28 are in intensive care and seven on ventilation. Active cases in the state have risen to 42,046, up from 41,660 on Thursday. Some 60.1 per cent of Victorian adults have received three vaccine doses. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

