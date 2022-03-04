news, latest-news,

Craig Boucher has claimed the Midlands Golf Club A Grade championship for a record 12th time. Boucher held the previous record of 11, a tally he achieved at last year's event. READ MORE SPORT: The title goes in the trophy cabinet alongside nine Ballarat Golf Club championships, five titles in Maryborough and one in Huntingdale. The championship was run over four rounds in February. Boucher, who plays off scratch, scored 74, 72, 73 and 74 to claim a win. Brad Duke was the A Grade nett winner. Neil Haase claimed the B Grade title and nett win, while Gary Morrison was crowned C Grade champion, with Ray Thomas the nett winner. Craig Pilcher rounded out the senior men's winners, winning the D Grade championship, Andrew Orton the nett winner. Scout Quinlan was crowned junior champion and Glenys Barnett claimed the Saturday ladies classic.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/c72592ae-172d-456d-b36a-c1f937b967b8.jpg/r0_304_4329_2750_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg