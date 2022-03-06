'It must have been terrifying': recidivist thief stole purse from woman's handbag

news, latest-news,

A recidivist thief stole a woman's purse from her handbag while she was on the phone, but did not get away with it thanks to a Good Samaritan who chased him down. Brett Gregory, 53, will need to complete an 18-month community corrections order and 150 hours of unpaid community work for the brazen theft and for repeatedly stealing clothing from shops. The victim was sitting on a bench seat in Stockland Wendouree while talking on the phone. Gregory sat behind the victim on the opposite side of the bench and stole the purse from the woman's handbag but a witness chased after him and he dropped it in the carpark. Magistrate Hugh Radford sentenced Gregory at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday. "It must have been particularly terrifying for lady concerned to be sitting quietly at a shopping centre, then you come up and steal her purse and take off with it," he said. "Luckily for her there was a Good Samaritan who chased you down and caught up with you and got the purse back." Mr Radford said the corrections report said Gregroy was at a high risk of re-offendng, particularly if he continued to use drugs. Gregory will be required to complete treatment and rehabilitation as part of his community corrections order. Mr Radford said he would have imposed six months imprisonment if not for Gregory's plea of guilty. "You are too old to be doing this sort of stuff," he said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/660fdd54-9ee6-4d58-854f-94b01f14f9cd.jpg/r0_218_4313_2655_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg