Banksia plaintiffs offered $10.6m to settle

Banksia Securities debenture holders have been offered a settlement of $10.6 million to end their long-running case in the Supreme Court - a figure half of what the presiding judge ordered against the participants in a fraudulent attempt to overcharge their clients. A group of lawyers acting as Australia Funding Partners Limited (AFPL), a class action funder, were the defendants in the case of Bolitho v Banksia Securities Ltd. The judge hearing the case Justice John Dixon found their actions were 'fraudulent and appalling' in trying to enrich themselves at the expense of their clients. His damning judgement against the principals of AFPL found the men tried to establish a fraudulent scheme to enrich themselves at the expense of investors running the case by charging exorbitant fees and costs. The Courier understands the $10.6 million offer ignores the damages awarded by the judge, and the payment would in part be covered by the lawyers' professional indemnity insurance. It is not known how the payment would be divided among the defendants. No decision on the offer has been made at this point, which is being considered by the Banksia plaintiffs' lawyers. The Supreme Court awarded the plaintiffs $11.7 millions in damages and at least $10 million in costs in October last year. Former QC Norman O'Bryan and solicitor Michael Symons filed for bankruptcy after Justice John Dixon found they were liable. The pair were struck from the roll of Victorian legal practitioners and Justice Dixon directed his reasons be referred to prosecutors for criminal investigation. "They were a tight-knit group of scoundrels, working on numerous cases together over the eight-year period of this litigation," Banksia plaintiffs' lawyers said. The legal reporting website Lawyerly reports the offer comes as Victoria's Coroner rules that the deaths of two of the AFPL lawyers, Mark Elliott, in February 2020 and Peter Trimbos in September 2021, were suicides. Deputy State Coroner Caitlin English said in February the mental health of both men was affected by the Banksia proceedings. "I am satisfied that at the time of his death, Mr Elliott's mental health was affected by ongoing legal proceedings regarding his conduct in the class action, which may have led to a recognition or suspicion he would likely lose his career and be liable for significant damages," she said.

