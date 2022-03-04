news, latest-news, Pink Stumps Day, McGrath Foundation, Breast Cancer, Woodman's Hill Secondary College, Cricket

Woodman's Hill Secondary College hosted Pink Stumps Day on Friday to raise money for the McGrath Foundation. School captain of student engagement Abbie Bride was the driving force behind the event and said there was an excellent atmosphere. "It was really important to get the students involved in raising money for breast cancer research and getting it more within the school community," she said. "Cricket is a really fun way to get students more involved and more excited about raising that money." The school had a goal of raising $500, but far surpassed that reaching over $2000, with funds supporting breast care nurses in communities across Australia. Students and teachers donned pink, enjoyed cricket games and competitions for the longest hit and longest throw, Zumba, a fashion parade, cupcakes and a barbecue to raise money. Prizes were supplied by Cricket Victoria, Regent Cinemas and Extreme Bounce, and food was provided by Coles and Woolworths. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/23ad4640-2006-41fe-8937-df3ea567e12e.jpg/r0_163_5157_3077_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg