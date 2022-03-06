news, latest-news,

The City of Ballarat has opened a third and final round of grants for the city's hospitality businesses to install outdoor dining infrastructure to aid in COVID recovery. Expressions of interest are now open to businesses wanting to install glass wind barriers and umbrella sockets on the footpaths outside their venues. Council has delivered two rounds of the outdoor infrastructure program so far, which is funded by the state government's COVID Safe Outdoor Activation Fund. Lydiard Street restaurant Griller's Mark is one of many businesses around the city to take advantage of the program. Owner Danny Singh said the glass barriers and umbrella sockets helped beautify the venue. IN OTHER NEWS: "Obviously, it looks better and looks more beautiful than before when we didn't have outdoor dining. It gives people more space so they can have the joy of sitting outside and feeling the fresh air," he said. "The grant also gives us much more room to spend money to make it a more beautiful thing, which we did. From a looks point of view and a money point of view, we are happy with it. "From a business point of view, turning this into money, that is something that's a whole different level. Coming out of COVID, people are still scared, it's pretty unpredictable with business at the moment, so it hasn't had much impact on the profits." Just down the road, Lydiard Street cafe Cobb's Coffee was one of the first businesses to have the infrastructure installed. Owner Brendan Wrigley said the barriers helped protect customers when sitting outside at a pretty exposed place near the southern corner of Lydiard Street and Sturt Street. "When council said that was something they were looking into, we were really excited from the get-go. It took them a while to get them up, but now that they're there, it's fantastic," he said. "The inbuilt sockets for the umbrellas are really great too and I just think it makes our shop look much nicer. I think it's a great look around town that it's all uniform as well, everybody's got the same barriers at the front of their shops, and I can see why lots of other retail and hospitality premises want to cash in on it as well. "From our perspective, it hasn't really changed our capacity as such but it's just meant that outdoor space is being used a little bit more year round and on our busier days, they become the first seats to be taken as opposed to just the ones in the back of the shop." While permits are required for businesses to use the additional outdoor dining infrastructure, council is not charging a fee for these permits at the moment. Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said it was amazing it is to see so many customers still dining outdoors. "Allowing businesses to serve more customers in the COVID recovery stage is incredibly beneficial to business and the local economy and creates a vibrancy around the city," he said. Council is also advising that it is experiencing delays on the infrastructure arriving and being installed due to supply chain issues. Businesses successful in previously applying for the infrastructure are expected to receive information about their installations shortly. Applications close at 11.59pm on Sunday, March 13 and can be made at www.ballarat.vic.gov.au/outdoor-trading.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/be8611a0-24db-4616-a75c-cf8a80d214c9.jpg/r0_242_4803_2956_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg