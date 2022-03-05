Family violence considered more serious at court when children are involved

news, latest-news,

Courts must send a strong message of denunciation of family violence, particularly when children are involved, a magistrate has said. The comments were made during a sentencing indication for an accused man whose children were present when he allegedly smashed a window to their house and threw around metal items outside. Magistrate Ron Saines said these were clearly acts intended to intimidate his former partner and were committed after he allegedly pushed her to the floor during an argument. The man, who The Courier will not name to protect the identity of the victim, has been in custody since he was arrested on January 18. Defence lawyer James Gilfillan said it was the longest period his client had spent in custody. Mr Saines gave a sentence indication at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday that the accused man would not 'get time served and walk'. "This is a serious example of family violence," he said. "There was an intervention order in place not to engage in family violence. "A verbal altercation was followed by physical acts of assault and intimidation followed by multiple acts of criminal damage which in my judgement are acts of intimidation. "All in the presence of children and all in defiance of court based IVOs. "It is difficult to assemble a more comprehensive example of family violence that warrants denunciation." Mr Saines said no sentence other than imprisonment was appropriate. "Various appeal court authorities say when sentencing, courts must emphasise denunciation of domestic violence and those who do so in the presence of children more than ever," he said. The man will return to court via video link from custody next week for sentencing.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/684524bb-884f-4f15-a559-e0fe458ed64f.jpg/r2_52_1017_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg