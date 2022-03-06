Hepburn Shire Council helps residents be heard in transmission project process

news, latest-news,

Hepburn Shire Council is taking a strong stance against the proposed route for the Western Victoria Transmission Project, that would see new transmission lines and a terminal station in the shire. AusNet, the company delivering the project, released a proposed route in November which would result in transmission lines through Allendale, Kingston, Newlyn and Dean with Creswick in the area of interest. The new terminal station site is identified at Mount Prospect. Hepburn Shire Council has been running sessions to support community members to understand the most effective ways to make a submission to the Environment Effects Statement (EES) for the project. The council is also conducting a survey of residents in preparation for making its own submission to the EES. Hepburn Shire Council chief executive Bradley Thomas said council was pro renewable energy but believed this transmission project to support renewables was 'poorly designed' and 'in the wrong spot'. "The area is some of the most fertile agriculture land in Victoria if not Australia, it is some of the most beautiful landscape in Victoria, it is a high tourism area," he said. "We strongly believe the placement of the project is poor and we think needs to go back to the drawing board." Mr Thomas said council believed undergrounding should be considered. "You can see meeting the community they really are distressed about the project," he said. "There is a real concern about the physical and mental health of the community that are now going about their daily lives with the threat of this project occurring." RELATED COVERAGE: Western Victoria Transmission Network Project: Miners Rest tractor parade Mr Thomas said council was preparing to release information about weekly drop-in sessions to help community members prepare their EES submissions, in response to previous demand. "The EES is the formal process where the minister of planning will have to consider if this is a good project and is right from... all components," he said. "We need to upskill our community and make sure we are aware of that process and put our best food forward so government hears that through the submission process." Hepburn Shire Council mayor Tim Drylie said a cumulation of events was wearing down shire residents, with storms, floods, power outages, the coronavirus pandemic and the threat of the transmission project. "We are hearing it is affecting a lot of people with mental health who are being asked directly to be involved in the land assessment process... we are quite concerned for those people in this process," he said. Cr Drylie said council there were a number of upcoming community events on both the transmission project and storm and flood recovery that would help bring community together. "By talking as a community it helps the healing process both in terms of getting our thoughts in order and expressing them so they can be heard and given feedback on. There is a supportive loop there," he said. The entire transmission project is a proposed 190km transmission line from Bulgana to Sydenham to carry renewable energy to Melbourne. AusNet says it completed community consultation to narrow down the area of interest to multiple corridors in February 2021 and then to a single corridor in June 2021 before revealing the proposed route. "AusNet Services is committed to ongoing, meaningful engagement with all stakeholders throughout the approvals process and project development," a community update document states. "Ongoing technical studies, field surveys and community and landholder engagement aim to ensure the potential impacts of the project on affected properties are fully understood and avoided where possible. "The next steps will focus on micro-siting towers, design modifications in response to land use requirements, and making small adjustments to the design to minimise impacts on properties." The EES process is expected to continue until early-2023. A community meeting is being held at the Kingston Showgrounds on Sunday from 12pm, featuring talks from Ballarat MP Catherine King, tourism leader Steve, councillors and residents. The Kingston and District Power Alliance is also hosting a gala fundraiser on March 26. The Hepburn Shire Council survey to help inform its EES submission is available online. Visit hepburn.vic.gov.au/western-transmission-lines-project/.

