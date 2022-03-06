news, latest-news, muster dogs, Ballarat, farmer, profiles, perfect muster dog, ABC

What makes the perfect muster dog? Can you really train the perfect red, brown or black and white pup in 12 months? Indeed, does the perfect muster dog even exist? Or are these bold but unrealistic possibilities sold to those gullible, city-dwelling dog-lovers who, not only secretly share their beds with their dogs, but may or may not have watched the ABC's Muster Dogs series one (yes, another series has implicitly been promised) no less than three times since it aired? In some happy news, and in a reflection of the seriousness with which it takes its fourth estate responsibilities, The Courier has committed to a series of muster dog profiles which promise to shine a light on those lingering but all-important questions with answers from our local muster dog masters. But firstly, what is a muster dog? The short answer is a dog selectively bred to work with livestock - think kelpies like the hero from Red Dog, and border collies, like those champions off that 1990s all-time classic Babe. The job of the muster dog is to round-up the livestock by controlling and tracking their movements with a view to the commands of their handler. Sheep grazier Rod McErvale, who runs farms with wife, Rebecca McErvale, in Lexton, Beaufort and Waterloo, said when it comes to sheep, any farmer worth his or her salt would be mad to by-pass the noble border collie. "I've only ever owned border collies," McErvale said, pointing to his three-year-old short-haired border collie, Bruiser - named after his panda eyes. "They're much quieter than kelpies, which can be too wild for sheep." "Boofa, over there," he said, referencing a hapless looking seven-year-old red kelpie, "was my dad's dog and that's why I've ended up with him." "He's not bad, but he's got a habit of wander like his parents - if you don't watch him for two minutes, he's gone." Luckily, McErvale doesn't share the same reservations about Bruiser, who was out driving sheep on his own at an impressive 12 months. "At five months I had him working with my older border collie, who's now retired," he said. "I even once had a dog working fully on his own at six months," he added, knowingly throwing down the gauntlet to the creators behind Muster Dogs. "That was Benz - he was exceptional." "The key is to have them out working stock while they're young - some people don't take them out until they're two years old and they waste them. "Of course, you've got to be careful, because if they get kicked at a young age, they could get timid and you wreck them." Though breeding, to McErvale's mind, was also important, the quality of one's dog, he told me, didn't necessarily turn on whether its parents were also working dogs. "We once bought dogs from Bendigo whose parents weren't farm dogs - they were just show dogs," he said. "But shit, they were good dogs." "Of course, they then got bitten by a snake and died, which is always what happens when you've got a good dog." Duly noted. Beyond breeding, McErvale told me it was impossible to overstate just how important that bluetooth connection with the dog was. "You've got to be their mate and it has to happen when they're a pup," he said. "That's why you should bring them out with you when they're young and start them young, otherwise you'll never spend any time with them." But he also said bluetooth connection - or friendship, if you like - goes both ways. Bruiser, as it happens, doesn't tolerate McErvale's ornery side - even if the raised voice is not directed at him but Boofa, who probably deserves it. "If I start growling at Boofa, that one," he said, looking over at Bruiser, "disappears - he's just gone and he won't work for me." Notwithstanding that, and despite doing a training course with the famous trainer and breeder Joe Spicer from Muster Dogs, McErvale told me he doesn't believe in training his dogs. All you need, according to McErvale, was that bluetooth connection, the dog's early exposure to the livestock and, last but not least, their innate 10,000 year-old instinct. "I can get Bruiser to do everything that I want - yard, paddock, truck," he said. "And the truth is you or me could have had those dogs off Muster Dogs working the way they were by 12 months - because it's all instinct," he concluded, in what was, I think, definitely the boldest claim of the day. Still, McErvale conceded he regretted not using the rake when Bruiser was introduced to the particulars of mustering. "His only fault is he often runs the wrong way around the sheep, but it's okay because he responds to 'Bruiser - back!'" Best thing about Bruiser? McErvale said he'll have any sheep at the back of the wool shed in the yard ready in a flash - "whether you've asked him to or not, he has them there - too bad if you don't." Best mates? Absolutely, but he said he draws the line at letting Bruiser share his pillow. When pressed on whether he thinks of Bruiser as one of the family, McErvale just laughed. "But, look, talk to my wife - she reckons I look after [the dogs] better than I do her, which is probably true - if it's wet, they're in the front [of the ute] with me." So, does the elusive perfect muster dog exist? McErvale thinks not - but remember, that opinion comes with the heavy disclaimer that training wasn't, in his view, a worthwhile pursuit. "They've all got their own talents," he said. "So, one's a good yard dog, another is a good paddock dog - I reckon Bruiser is good at both." Full marks to Bruiser. Now, can he sit or lie down for a photo? "No, I don't train my dogs," McErvale quipped. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154038149/9b9de959-5425-48f1-aada-39f91e09848d.jpg/r134_345_5472_3361_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg