Best thing about Bruiser? McErvale said he'll have any sheep at the back of the wool shed in the yard ready in a flash - "whether you've asked him to or not, he has them there - too bad if you don't." Best mates? Absolutely, but he said he draws the line at letting him sleep in his bed. When pressed on whether McErvale thinks of Bruiser as one of the family, he just laughed. "But, look, talk to my wife - she reckons I look after [the dogs] better than I do her which is probably true - if it's wet, they're in the front [of the ute] with me." So, does the elusive perfect muster dog exist? McErvale thinks not - but remember, that opinion comes with the heavy disclaimer that training isn't, in his view, particularly worthwhile. "They've all got their own talents," he said. "So, one's a good yard dog, another is a good paddock dog - I reckon Bruiser is good at both." Full marks to Bruiser. Now, can he sit or lie down for a photo? "No, I don't train my dogs," McErvale quipped.

