Have you seen Chevvy? 16-year-old missing since last Monday

Police are searching for missing 16-year-old Chevvy, who was last seen on Monday, February 28. Police have concerns for her welfare due to her age. She was last seen in Darley about 7.30pm last Monday wearing a dark blue top and light grey tracksuit pants - she is known to travel to the Ballarat, Bacchus Marsh, Ararat, and Horsham areas. IN THE NEWS According to Victoria Police Media, she has distinctive hair, dark blue on top and fluorescent pink midway in an undercut style. She was last seen wearing a dark blue top and light grey tracksuit pants. Anyone who sees Chevvy is urged to phone the Bacchus Marsh Police Station on 5366 4500.

