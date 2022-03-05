news, latest-news,

Emerging Ballarat race walker Alanna Peart has marked her international debut in style, claiming the silver medal with the Australian women's under-20 team at the 2022 World Athletics Race Walking Championships. The 18-year-old narrowly missed out on a place in the top 10, clocking 50:47 in the 10km race in Oman to finish 13th. Athletes compete as individuals at the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships, with the placings of the country's top two athletes combined to form the form final result. IN OTHER NEWS: South Australian Olivia Sandrey, co-coached by Ballarat Olympic gold medallist Jarred Tallent, was the fastest Australian, finishing fifth with a time of 49:01 ahead of compatriot Allanah Pitcher, who finished in the top eight with a 49:51 race. China clinched gold, with Spain behind Australia to win bronze. Peart, a member of the Ballarat Racewalking Club and Ballarat YCH Harriers, said it was an honour to pull on the green and gold. "To get to represent our country for the first time and do it here in Oman with two other girls in my race and in a team environment was so great. It makes it more fun to do it together, because generally it's a very individual sport," she said. "It's special to be able to share the moment, and it's cool being able to represent all the people back home that made it possible for us to be here." Peart is a finalist for the Ballarat Sportswoman of the Year award which will be presented on Thursday night. Fellow Ballarat Racewalking Club and Ballarat YCW member Fraser Saunder was the best-placed Australian in the men's under-20 10km event. Saunder finished 15th with a time of 47:38. The pair ware both set to compete at the Australian Track and Field Championships later this month.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/a056a1a5-5693-413e-a225-d4eba3643fb4.png/r186_7_1236_600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg