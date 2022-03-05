news, latest-news,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | SATURDAY, MARCH 5: NEW CASES: 147 (down from 164 on Friday) ACTIVE CASES: 1146 (down from 1202 on Friday) Ballarat has continued to report a gradual drop in new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. reported another drop in new COVID cases on Friday. There are 147 new cases reported, compared to 179 on Thursday. Known active cases have also fallen again, to 1146. There were 1241 active infections in the city as of Thursday. This slight decline has also been reflected in neighbouring shires, excepting Pyrenees, which has recorded six new active cases. In other areas: Victoria has reported 5721 new COVID-19 infections and 24 more lives lost, as known active cases in the state drop slightly below 40,000. Of the new cases reported by Victoria's health department on Saturday, 3887 were self-reported from rapid antigen tests and 1834 from PCR lab tests. There are 250 Victorians in hospital with COVID-19, of whom 28 are in intensive care and eight on ventilators. Active cases in the state have declined to 39556, down from 42,046 on Friday. There are 60.5 per cent of Victorian adults have received three vaccine doses. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UWYHFAEKnbyAmcM9MqQVJE/8a8011b9-b6ad-4c3c-89db-8ed7abf3339f.jpg/r1260_0_8340_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg