sport, ballarat-cricket,

The Ballarat Cricket Association finals dream is over for Ballarat-Redan and Buninyong after wild weather decided the penultimate round of the home-and-away season. All games were abandoned at the weekend, with a majority of ovals deemed unfit for play after heavy rainfall and thunderstorms across Friday night and Saturday. Ballarat-Redan and East Ballarat had some luck, sneaking in four overs before the conditions prevailed. All clubs received three points, in line with the association's wet weather policy, closing the door on Ballarat-Redan and Buninyong's slim finals hopes. The Two Swords and Bunnies remain nine points behind Napoleons-Sebastopol in fourth with only one round left to play.While unwelcome, the abandoned round sets up a grandstand final day of the season. East Ballarat, Napoleon-Sebastopol and Golden Point are all a chance to claim the two remaining spots in the finals. Wendouree has a top-of-the-table finish sewn up, while no one can catch reigning premier Darley in second. Golden Point hosts East Ballarat in the final round, the winner guaranteed a spot in the finals. The Pointies are fifth, six points behind their opponents and three points behind Napoleons-Sebastopol. Though a Golden Point win would draw the two sides level on points, the hosts boast a far superior percentage; currently, 1.138 compared to 0.928. The Hawks were 18-run winners when the sides last met. East Ballarat could miss out on finals completely should it lose and Napoleons-Sebastopol beat Brown Hill. Naps-Sebas needs to win to keep its fate in its own control though it is helped by the final-day meeting with bottom-of-the-table Brown Hill. The hosts were comfortable 136-run victors over the Bulls earlier this year. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/9b20f775-9087-404b-82fc-4c7cb5b280d8.jpg/r2_109_5469_3198_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg